Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 930.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,554.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

