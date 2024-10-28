Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

