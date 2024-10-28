Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,915 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 54.3% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $214.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

