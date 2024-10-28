Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $219.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

