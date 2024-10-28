Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,854,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $507.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $518.82.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

