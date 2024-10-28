Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 24,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 189,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $222.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
