Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $519,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,395.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,058.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,851.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

