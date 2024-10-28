Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PB opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.