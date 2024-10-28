West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $307.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

