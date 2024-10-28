Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.45 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

