UBS Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $232.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $226.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE DECK opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

