POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of PKX opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. POSCO has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
