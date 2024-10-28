POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. POSCO has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in POSCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in POSCO by 917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 55,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in POSCO by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of POSCO by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.