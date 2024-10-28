Dakota Wealth Management Sells 781 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

