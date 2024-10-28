NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,040 shares of company stock worth $9,022,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WH opened at $90.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

