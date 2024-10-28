Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.