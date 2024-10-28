Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 20.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

