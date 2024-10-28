Dakota Wealth Management Sells 175 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.