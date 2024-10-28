Dakota Wealth Management Sells 175 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.
CarMax Price Performance
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
