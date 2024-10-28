Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.84 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EW opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

