Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,984 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Universal Display worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 28.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 375.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $202.15 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

