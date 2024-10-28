Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pentair by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Pentair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $98.96 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

