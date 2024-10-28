Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

