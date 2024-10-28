Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,227 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,388 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

NYSE SE opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,983.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

