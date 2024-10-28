Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,832 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CTSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.