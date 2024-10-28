Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

