Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 14,604 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,417.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

CME stock opened at $226.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.87. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $230.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

