Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 57,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

