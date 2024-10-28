NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 120.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $197.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

