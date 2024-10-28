iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

