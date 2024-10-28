Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

