Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVT opened at $73.34 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

