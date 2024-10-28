Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

