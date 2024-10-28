DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $106,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,631 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3,121.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 141,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

