DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 924,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CGI were worth $105,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 692,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $113.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

