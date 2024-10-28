Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,404,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 96.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $84.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

