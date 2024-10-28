Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $434.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.77.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

