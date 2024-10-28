Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $224,137,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 430.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 646.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $14,226,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

