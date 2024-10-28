Allworth Financial LP Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $205.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.