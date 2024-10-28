iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

