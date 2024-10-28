IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NU by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in NU by 7.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSE NU opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

