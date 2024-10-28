Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $58.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

