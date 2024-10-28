ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $232.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 7.1 %

RMD opened at $256.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $42,036,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.