Scotiabank Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $136.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Argus increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Prologis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Prologis by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

