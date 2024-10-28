Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.800-10.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at ~$10.80 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $392.57 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.24 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

