FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.27 to $0.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.270-0.350 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FormFactor Stock Performance
FORM opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $63.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.