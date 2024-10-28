FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.27 to $0.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.270-0.350 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FORM opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

