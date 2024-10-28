Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.8% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 163.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

