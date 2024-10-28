Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.