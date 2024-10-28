Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.