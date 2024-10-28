Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,656 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.2 %

APO opened at $143.09 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

