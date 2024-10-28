Allworth Financial LP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.77 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.