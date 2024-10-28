Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $105.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

